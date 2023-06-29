Local cyclist Peter Babb is tackling the Zurich Lighthouses Challenge this Sunday, 70 years on from when he first took up the sport.
He began as a 15-year-old, inspired by watching the stars in the Manx International road race speeding down Bray Hill in the TT Course races, and watching local and international stars like Reg Harris competing on the banked track at Onchan Park in the early 1950s.
Encouraged by the late Millie Robinson, a top local female rider of that time, he rode his first 10-mile time trial on the same day that Stan Basnett made his debut.
Originally a member of Manx Viking Wheelers, he rode off-island at venues such as Aintree race course and his nemesis was the late Roger Kelly, who Peter says he only ever beat on one occasion when he won a 15-mile time trial.
After an initial break for his National Service and another in his late 20s, Peter returned to cycling when his son David was riding as a junior in the 1980s.
He has ridden socially ever since and still meets up with a group of likeminded former cyclists each Tuesday for a cuppa and a chat at the cafe in Kirby Garden Centre. He loves riding the Sportive-type long-distance events and is looking forward to riding the 51-mile half-circle event in this Sunday’s Lighthouses Challenge.
This includes the serious climb of the Howe to Cregneash and the return ride back from the Sound, plus the infamous Sloc and other sizeable climbs of Ballavagher Road, up from the Hope, before heading east to Douglas lighthouse followed by Marine Drive, Crogga Hill and the finish back in Castletown Square.
Peter, now aged 85 and a long-time member of Ellan Vannin CC, is riding an e-bike but insists that it still takes a lot of pedalling as he will need to conserve his battery as much as possible - added to which it is a considerably heavier machine. He still rides his normal, pedal-only, dropped-handlebar bike on a regular basis.
To mark 70 years of competitive cycling, he has opened a JustGiving page to raise money for Hospice Isle of Man.
A record entry of approximately 500 riders are expected to take part in the Lighthouses Challenge on Sunday. It is not a competitive race but does include electronic timing and will commence from Castletown Square at 8am in small groups.
In addition to 100-mile full-circle and 51-mile half circle events will be a short 17-mile flatter option.
A large outdoor screen will be showing the Tour de France grand depart on Saturday afternoon for the Pedal Party in Castletown Square, and also stage two on Sunday. Totally 80s Live will also be playing from 12.30 to 3.30pm (subject to weather). There will be plenty to do for all of the family on both days.
The event will raise funds for Isle Listen - the charity that provides vital mental health support and training throughout schools, workplaces and the wider community.
Every pound raised will be match funded (up to a maximum of £50,000) by the Z Zurich Foundation which is a charitable foundation funded by various members of the Zurich Insurance Group.
For further details re road closures and route go to lighthouseschallenge.im