Online entry for May’s Pre-TT Classic at Billown has now opened.
A spokesperson for organisers Southern 100 Racing said: ‘We are delighted to announce that online entry is open and regulations are available online for the 2026 meeting which will take place on May 22, 23 and 24.
‘Details of the full personal protective equipment requirements are fully set out in the 2026 Pre-TT Classic regulations, which all competitors are required to read carefully before entering.
‘Southern 100 Racing can confirm that the race programme will follow the same successful format as the previous year but this year with an additional 400cc Pre-1994 Race.
‘The meeting will once again conclude with the prize presentation in Castletown Square on Sunday evening.
‘Southern 100 Racing look forward to welcoming competitors, officials and supporters, both familiar faces and newcomers alike to the Motor Isle Billown Course at the end of May.’
Entries must be submitted online. Should any competitors experience difficulties with the online entry system, they are asked to contact the race secretary by email at [email protected]
Please note that entries for the Blackford Financial Services Pre-TT Classic Road Races will close on March 20.
- The Southern 100 follows between July 6 and 9.
- Calling all sports teams! We offer free publicity for local clubs and athletes in our newspapers and on our websites. Share your match reports, tournament results, player achievements, and upcoming events by emailing [email protected]. Whether you're celebrating a big win, fundraising, or recruiting new players, we want to hear from you. Help us keep the Isle of Man’s sporting community informed and inspired - send us your sports stories today!
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.