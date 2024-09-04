There will be pit bikes and plops at JCK Kart Track in Jurby on Sunday, September 8.
Practice begins at 10am followed by a full day's racing.
Entrance is free, with full race commentary and a catering van on site. All are welcome.
- On October 25-26 there will be a six-hour plop endurance event at the track.
Practice takes place on Friday afternoon followed by bike check in and signing on for Saturday’s race between 4 and 6pm.
Saturday’s race day begins with a rider briefing at 8.30am with qualifying following between 9 and 10am.
The race starts with a Le Mans style start at 11am with the race finishing at 5pm.
Entry is £220 or £230 with transponder hire.
A day license costs £5 per person to be paid Friday or Saturday for your each member of your team.