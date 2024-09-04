There will be pit bikes and plops at JCK Kart Track in Jurby on Sunday, September 8.

Practice begins at 10am followed by a full day's racing.

Entrance is free, with full race commentary and a catering van on site. All are welcome.

- On October 25-26 there will be a six-hour plop endurance event at the track.

Practice takes place on Friday afternoon followed by bike check in and signing on for Saturday’s race between 4 and 6pm.

Saturday’s race day begins with a rider briefing at 8.30am with qualifying following between 9 and 10am.

The race starts with a Le Mans style start at 11am with the race finishing at 5pm.

Entry is £220 or £230 with transponder hire.

A day license costs £5 per person to be paid Friday or Saturday for your each member of your team.