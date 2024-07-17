Matthew Corkill had another fantastic end to his weekend when taking the wins in the Pre-injection 600cc class. Jason Corcoran took the Post-classic Championship and 16-year-old Aron Redmond the second Supertwin race of the day. The final solo Centre championship race was a spectacle with the Cringle brothers really going for it. Jamie was less than 0.3 of a second behind the whole of the race but he just couldn’t make it past his elder sibling, although he did set the fastest lap of the day with a 1m 04.996s.