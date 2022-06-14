Podium finishes for Manx teenagers in British rounds

Manx riders performed very well in rounds three and four of the ACU Belle Trailers Ladies’ and Girls British Trials Championship the weekend before last.

Five local riders travelled to the villages of Kings Langley and Nash Mills in Hertfordshire for the double header of rounds and all ended up on the podium in their respective classes.

Run by Berkhamsted MCC, Kaytlyn Adshead made history when she became the first rider from the Isle of Man to win a round of the full women’s championship class on the Sunday, having been beaten by Nikita Smith of Scarborough DMC by a narrow three-mark margin on Saturday when both rode exceptionally well.

The Glen Maye rider, representing Team Station Garage and Peveril MC & LCC, produced laps of 18, 16 and nine on Sunday for a total of 43 marks, compared to Smith’s 20, 19 and 13 for a combined loss of 52.

Disappointingly, they were the only two riders in the class.

The results put Adshead seven points off the top with three rounds to go, including two this coming weekend hosted by the Consett and District Motor Club at Belford, Northumberland.

One4eleven Racing youth scholarship recipients Summer Peters and Clodagh Higgins secured victories on Saturday in Girls B and D classes respectively, with Peters dropping only two marks from a maximum potential of 180. The Onchan girl showed incredible maturity for her age.

Ruby McCubbin (Girls A) and Isla Kennington (Girls D) were runners-up in their respective classes.

Sunday saw a further 12 sections ridden three times, with all the Manx girls again on the podium.

In addition to Adshead’s win in the women’s class, Kennington swapped places with Higgins in Girls D where Isla had a great ride to finish on 18 for her first win, almost 30 clear of her friend and TSG team-mate Clodagh who suffered a mechanical issue with her bike.

Peters was runner-up in B after a mechanical of her own, five marks down on Holly Dixon of Scarborough DMC, placing her joint first in the championship standings.

Isle of Man Youth Trials Club member McCubbin was again runner-up in class A.