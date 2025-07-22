The Isle of Man’s Will Draper will compete in the next round of the T100 Triathlon series in London next month.
The Manxman has rubbed shoulders with the sport’s elite already this season, similarly competing as a wildcard entry in the championship’s last round in Canada last month.
He finished the event, which comprised a 2km swim, 80km bike ride and 18km run, in 15th.
Speaking about August 10’s race, Draper said: ‘Super excited for another shot at a T100 race especially in front of a home crowd.
‘When I got the call up for Vancouver I was actually in a different country to my time trial bike and had to get across eight time zones with only a few days notice.
‘I’ve raced the London triathlon twice as an age-group athlete and once as a pro on a very similar course so have some good experience plus I’ve got three more weeks notice to prepare.
‘As long as I go in healthy, I’m certain I’ll get a true reflection of what I’m capable of.’
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.