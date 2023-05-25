The Isle of Man branch of the Pony Club won the Manx Horse Council’s team members’ mounted games challenge earlier this month.
It was the third instalment of the MHC team members challenge which was hosted by West Coast Riding Club. Six teams took part over six different games: Bending; mug; stepping; flag, egg and spoon and sock, completing each game twice.
Despite the light intermittent rain early on, over 50 people turned up at St John’s to support and cheer the teams on. The Team Members’ challenge gives a chance for equestrians to try and learn a new equine discipline in a fun and competitive environment.
When the numbers were added up, Kennaa and Conrhenny were both tied for second place so a race-off was required by completing the bending game one more time, it was Conrhenny who came out on top.
MHC chairman Ray Cox gave a quick speech, thanking those who participated, helped-out and supported the event, rosettes and prizes were presented by MHC President Jenifer Gilbey.
The Isle of Man Pony finishing as winners, have now won two out of the three MHC Team Members Challenge.
The event was finished by the equestrians completing a lap of honour around the field.
Final placings:
Isle of Man Pony Club
Conrhenny
Kennaa
TREC
West Coast
EVNPA.
PAUL HATTON
AND AMY ROTHWELL