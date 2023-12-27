The event saw 21 competitors taking part in very windy and wet conditions, tackling three disciplines of 20 targets in each.
Skeet doubles was shot first and there were joint leaders in Calum Craine and Brian Faragher with 18 points, followed by Stan Cross, Jeff Corkill and Dave Corlett on 17.
The next discipline was double rise and Faragher moved into the lead on his own with 32 points ahead of Rob Corlett in second on 31 followed by Craine, Cross, Mike Walker and junior Joe Faragher on 28.
The leading C class shooter at this stage was Brian Kelly on 23.
The final discipline was pro sporting and in C class there was a sudden death tie-break for second place between Harvey Stembridge and Andre Visjhov, with the latter taking the runner-up spot, but the winner of C class with 35 was Kelly.
In B class Cross finished third on 41 points with Craine taking second on 43 points but winning B class with 44 was Faragher.
John Moore finished third in A class with 39 points but there was another sudden death shoot-off for first and second place between Walker and Peter Kelly who both scored 41 points, with Walker coming out on top.
The highgun on the day went to R. Corlett with a very well shot 49.
A team event was also held and the winners were R. Corlett and Walker with 90 points, ahead of Joe Faragher and Corkill in second with 78.
Results: Highgun – R. Corlett 14SD, 17DR, 18 spt =49. A class 1, M. Walker 14, 14, 13=41+1; 2, P. Kelly 15, 9.17=41+0; 3, J. Moore 16, 8, 14=39. B Class 1, B. Faragher 18, 14, 12=44; 2, C. Craine 18, 10, 15=43; 3, S. Cross 17, 11, 13=41. C Class 1, B. Kelly 10, 13, 12=35; 2, A. Visjhov 11, 7, 8=26+1; 3, H. Stembridge 9, 4, 13=26+0.
Teams: 1, R. Corlett 49 and M. Walker 41=90; 2, J. Faragher 40 and J. Corkill 38=78.
All the meat prizes were supplied by the club as a thank you to all the members that have supported the club throughout the past year.
This Sunday is the main Christmas shoot sponsored by Top Spec Fencing over 50 single-barrel DTL which includes the John Moore Highgun Cup and the George Costain Handicap Cup, as well as the Phil Yewdall Non-members Cup.
The prize presentation will be held in the clubhouse straight after the shoot.
Duty officers this week are B. Faragher and W. Rand.
Peter Kelly