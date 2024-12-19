The second round of Isle of Man Clay Pigeon Shooting Club’s Cu-Plas Callow Winter DTL Series was held at Meary Veg, Santon in dry but overcast conditions last weekend.
The leader after the first round was veteran Peter Kelly with a 25/72 straight, while in joint second on 71 points were Steven Craine, Mike Walker and Phil Ward, the latter also hitting a straight to Craine and Walker's 24s.
Leading C class at this stage was Calum Craine with a round of 24/69.
At the end of the second round, lone female shooter Lyn McCleod was third in C class on 125 points, with George Davies in second one point ahead on 126 but taking C class with 137 was Calum Craine.
Brian Faragher was second in B class with 126 points but winning the class was Steven Craine with 139 which proved to be the best score on the day.
Ted Kermeen was third in A class on 133, with Mike Walker taking second on 136 but winning A class with 137 was Phil Ward.
Results: A Class 1, P. Ward 48/137; 2, M. Walker 46/136; 3, T. Kermeen 48/133. B Class 1, S. Craine 47/139; 2, B. Faragher 46/126. C Class 1, C. Craine 48/137; 2, G. Davies 45/126; 3, L. McCleod 43/125.
This Sunday is the pre-Christmas shoot over 20 skeet doubles, 20 SB DTL and 20 pro sporting. There will be meat prizes for first, second and third in A, B and C classes sponsored by the club
The main Christmas shoot is on Sunday, December 29 sponsored once again by Top Spec Fencing over 50 SB DTL, with the prize presentation at the Crosby Hotel after the meal.
The sheet for the meal is now up in the clubhouse so members are asked to put names down before this Sunday or ring Peter on 461203 to book.
PETER KELLY