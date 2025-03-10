Illiam Quayle had a successful pre-season test at Monteblanco, southern Spain on the new-liveried Manx Legend Racing Honda Fireblade.
Accompanied by his father Richard ‘Milky’ Quayle and team co-owner Phil Poultney, the round trip involved 2,000 road miles and 64 hours on ferries.
The weather was a mix of dry and wet conditions in temperatures not too dissimilar to home.
Despite that, the three days on-track gave the team time to test different set-ups in advance of Illy’s debut season in the National Superstock Championship.
‘After five months off a bike it was great to blow the cobwebs away,’ he commented. ‘Even with the weather being the way it was, it was beneficial going into my first full season in the British Superstock Championship.’
The BSB test will be at Oulton Park in April before the first of the 11 round series in early May at the same venue.