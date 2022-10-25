Premier League leaders aim to bounce back
All three leading teams in Manx Hockey Association’s mixed leagues should be confident of wins this weekend going on form.
Premier League
The one to watch in the Premier League will be Valkyrs A trying to bounce back after last weekend’s defeat to Vikings. If Castletown Celts can play well in both halves, they could go all the way.
Vikings take on an in-form Bacchas B but, to keep pressure on, they can’t walk away with anything but a win.
Bacchas travel to Peel to face a second string Valkyrs side who now sit bottom of the table and are likely to come out the wrong side of this result.
The crunch match of the top division this weekend will see Vikings B travel north to take on Ramsey in a game that’s a little unpredictable judging by the last few weeks’ results.
Division One
In Division One, Harlequins closed the gap on Valkyrs C last Saturday and will continue to try and push forward against Vikings C who they beat in the last encounter 1-0.
Valkyrs C will look to put last weekend behind them and look to secure victory over a Vikings D side sitting midtable who have had a variety of results this year.
Elsewhere, Bacchas C will aim to take their scoring form into a game against Southerners in the lunch-time fixture in Peel.
Division Two
In Division Two, Cammags still haven’t dropped a point in this league and the odds are that they won’t again this weekend as they take on their own club team in Cushags who they should take two points off comfortably.
Second take on third in the next match - Ravens probably have the edge in this game from recent weeks’ form and appear to be getting stronger.
Vikings E will take on Rookies at midday in Ramsey and, the last time these teams played each other, they had a thoroughly enjoyable match so let’s hope this is replicated.
Division Three
In Division Three, it’s derby weekend with all three teams playing their own club derbies.
First up is the Bacchas derby early on which should go in the way of the league-leading Colts. The others should all go on form as well, with Quins B looking the better of the two teams and Castletown Cosney proving the stronger of their two sides at present.
l The OAK-sponsored Isle of Man teams are back in action this weekend in the England Hockey Championships - reports to follow in next Tuesday’s Examiner.
Manx Hockey Association wishes to thank OAK and the Isle of Man Steam Packet Company for the continued support for these matches.
