Manx boxers Mathew and Sam Rennie have spoken of their hope of bringing a professional bill to the island in the future.
Talking about the chances of a professional show in Douglas, Mathew said: ‘It’s obvious we’d love to fight there. I think it would be massive for the Isle of Man. In addition to us there’s a couple more pros in the island [Jamie Devine and Jade Burden], plus there’s two amateur gyms too, so it’s definitely doable.
‘If they can have the deadliest race in the world - the TT - in the island, I’m sure they can have professional boxing.
‘There’s a great venue for it, I think there would be a great build up for it and I think the island would get fully behind it.
‘It’s just a case of getting the right people round the table who want it as much as we want it. There would be a few strings to pull, but it’s doable.’
Mathew, who has only lost one of his 17 pro bouts, is back in action next month in his adoptive home of Liverpool when he takes part in the Box Nation ‘Lights Out’ promotion on July 11.
The Commonwealth Youth Games silver medallist added: ‘If myself and Sam both had a title it would make it a bit easier to get that backing.
‘Eddie Hearn tried to get a fight staged in the Isle of Man during the pandemic, but I think ended up going to Gibraltar after the Manx government turned it down.
‘To be fair that decision was more to do with the Covid situation at the time.
‘There have been talks before and I do know there are obstacles, but you can overcome them.’
Younger brother Sam only turned professional in Australia at the start of last year.
Talking about the prospect of a fight on Manx shores on the same promotion as he brother, the 23 year old said: ‘It’s something we’ve spoken about for years. We used to joke about it, but now it’s actually doable it is something that excites me.
‘Even if it’s in Liverpool, it’s only across the pond on the boat.
‘The last time we shared a bill was in the amateur days about eight years ago when I was 15 and Mattie was 18.
‘I’ve already spoken to my promoter about boxing over in the UK and on my brother’s bill and he’s more than happy to try and make that happen.’
Professional bouts have been held in the island before. Terry Marsh fought Francesco Previoso for a European light welterweight title at the Palace in April 1986.
