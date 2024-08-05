The build up to the start of the new Manx rugby season continues with an all-island friendly next weekend.
Vagabonds Rugby Club will host an over-25s versus under-25s match at Ballafletcher on Friday, August 16.
Players from any of the island’s five clubs - Douglas, Vagabonds, Ramsey, Southern Nomads, Western Vikings and Castletown - are invited to take part in the match which kicks off at 7pm.
- Douglas kick off their Regional Two North West campaign with a trip to rivals Firwood Waterloo in Liverpool on September 7.
Widnes are the visitors to Port-e-Chee the following week, before an away trip to Greater Manchester outfit Eccles on September 21.
Lancaster outfit Vale of Lune make the trip to the island on September 28 to round out a busy opening month of the season for Phil Cringle’s outfit who finished last season 10th in the 12-team league.
Vagabonds begin their Lancashire and Cheshire Three campaign with a home fixture against Ormskirk on September 7.