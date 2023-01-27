Manx Motor Cycle Club president David Mylchreest (right) made presentations to four individuals who between them have given around 150 years service to the Manx Grand Prix. (Left) Carole Sutherland has been involved since 1979 and latterly race controller in the control tower. Paul Kermode began as a boy scout on the scoreboards and was then a marshal at Quarter Bridge. He recently retired as official starter/finisher. Wyn Evans MBE has been the MGP’s hard-working welfare officer for many years. Ann Kinvig recently retired as race secretary since 2003 (Photo: John Watterson) ( )