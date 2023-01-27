Ahead of the dinner at the annual general meeting of Manx Motor Cycle Club, John McBride commenced his maiden chairman’s report by asking those in attendance to stand and remember club members and others associated with the event who had passed away over the preceding 12 months.
They were: George Ridgeon who rode the MGP between 1971 and 1981; former island resident Tom Dickie, 1964-1966 when he won the Senior race, also competing in the TT 1967-1975; Mark Purslow and Davy Morgan, two huge supporters of the Manx who tragically lost their lives during the TT.
Alistair Howarth 1994-2000; Chris Petty MGP 1986 and TT from 1987-2017; also local man Micky Grose who rode from 2004-2006.
Last July Ian Murphy, a former ACU director and MGP pit lane manager, died after a short illness. In October, Phil Read, MGP 1958-1960 winning the Senior race before multiple TTs and Grand Prix World Championships, later returning to race in the MGP in 1998. ‘Arguably he was one of our most successful MGP riders,’ suggested John.
Ernie Washer passed away recently. He rode the MGP 1955-1958, winning the Senior MGP in that final year.
Also in December, the chairman said that all members of the club were saddened at the loss of Sylvia Skillicorn, wife of past president Barry Skillicorn.
A short while later, Barry carried out one of the most important tasks of the evening when proposing the 2023 Manx Grand Prix would take place over the Snaefell Mountain Course in August. This was seconded by past chairman Les Doherty.
John thanked all of the present committee, vice-presidents, the office staff and others who had supported him during his first year as chairman. ‘We have experienced a year of great change and it has not always been easy to manage,’ he said.
Manx Grand Prix Supporters Club was thanked for the financial support it provides, and Mylchreests’ Motors for its long-term support.
Fellow director Ned Bowers and Ruari Buchanan were thanked for the work they had done to film the 2022 event, which had proved extremely popular.
He acknowledged the various Government departments, emergency services, medics, marshals and numerous others who had done so much to help ensure the success of the meeting.
‘In 2022 the club found its role somewhat changed,’ continued John. ‘The races themselves now being organised by ACU Events Ltd under contract from the club. This is a situation now stipulated as a requirement by the Isle of Man Government.
‘This did relieve the club of a lot of responsibilities which it once had. Marketing and promotion of the event is now handled jointly with the Department of Enterprise Motorsport team and ourselves.
‘We now find that our main functions relate to regulations, entries, and promotions.
‘2022 was the first year of this arrangement and from the point of view of the organisation of the event and its promotion, it was a huge success.
‘We were, and still are, aware of the disquiet that the curtailed race programme, lower entry restrictions and loss of the Newcomers’ race has caused amongst many of our long-term supporters. We are also aware that many competitors and supporters actually prefer much of the new format.
‘It has to be said that the changes were forced upon us by circumstances beyond the control of the club, namely the inability to recruit sufficient marshals and medics beyond the Bank Holiday weekend.
‘It was difficult personally for most of the committee to accept many of the changes, but we all realise that the future of our event is the most important thing.
‘All of our discussions and dealings with the Motorsport team have been positive and fruitful, but we realise that the financial support for the races depends heavily on their ability to attract visitors to the island and create media interest.’
A collection for the ACU Benevolent Fund raised £600 at the dinner.