Queen Elizabeth II High School has unveiled brand new basketball kits, thanks to a generous sponsorship from Peel business Davison’s Ice Cream and support from the school’s association.
The new kits will be worn by the Peel high school’s junior, intermediate and senior teams, all of which have a strong history of success in the sport.
The sponsorship highlights the collaboration between the school and the Peel community, with Ian Davison, owner of Davison’s Ice Cream, expressing pride in supporting the teams.
He said: ‘Davison’s Ice Cream are proud to support the QEII school basketball teams and wish them well for the finals’.
QEII’s basketball programme has become a powerhouse in the Isle of Man over the years, regularly clinching titles and building a reputation for excellence.
This year the school has seen growing numbers of interest at junior and intermediate level.
And this season, the senior side have an 100 per cent record with three wins from three.
The school’s head of sport Mikey Callister praised the new kits and their impact on the school’s teams. He said: ‘QEII are lucky to have a brand-new basketball kit sponsored by Davison’s and the school association.
‘The kit is worn by all the school teams and has been well received by the large numbers who have committed to school practices and fixtures across all ages.’
He added: “It is also great to have support from the local community through Davison’s, who have enabled QEII students to demonstrate pride when representing the school.
‘A special thank you to the school association for also supporting the team kit.’