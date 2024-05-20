There is a full afternoon of racing on Sunday (roads closed between 1pm and no later than 6pm), beginning with the Senior Classic over seven laps at 1.20, followed by the 250/125 Post-Classic at 2pm, the 350cc Classic at 2.40, Classic Consolation 3.20, Post-Classic Superbikes at 4pm and the second Sidecar race at 4.40.