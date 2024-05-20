There is another quality entry for the Blackford Financial Services Pre-TT Classic Road Races at Billown this weekend.
The action gets underway with practice on Friday evening (roads close 6pm to 9.15), continuing on Saturday afternoon (12.30 to 4pm).
Roads will be re-opened between 4 and 6pm, reclosing for the opening Singles race which starts at 6.20 over six laps.
The 1100cc solo race will start at 7pm approximately, followed by the Junior Post-Classic Superbike event at 7.40 and the first Sidecar race over four laps at 8.15.
There is a full afternoon of racing on Sunday (roads closed between 1pm and no later than 6pm), beginning with the Senior Classic over seven laps at 1.20, followed by the 250/125 Post-Classic at 2pm, the 350cc Classic at 2.40, Classic Consolation 3.20, Post-Classic Superbikes at 4pm and the second Sidecar race at 4.40.
Full preview in this week’s Manx Independent.