Defending champions Laxey faced off against Ramsey in the Manx Quality Sheds Hospital Cup final at the Bowl on Friday evening.
From the first whistle, the intensity was evident as Laxey's Adam Mealin set the tone when he charged down Ramsey's Callum Hudgeon in the opening minute.
The northerners’ Jamie Agnew had the first opportunity but failed to connect cleanly, allowing the Laxey defence to clear their lines.
Graham Kennish made a crucial challenge to deny Laxey's Joe Walters inside the box, before the latter saw his penalty appeals waved away by referee Matty Shaw.
The Miners’ first significant chance came when Ethan Hawley broke free on the right, only to see his shot fly high and wide. Shortly after, Brody Patience thought he had beaten the offside trap, but Sam Palmer's flag disagreed.
Frequent whistles for minor infringements disrupted the flow of the game, but Laxey began to apply real pressure as the half-hour mark approached.
Ramsey goalkeeper James Rice was kept busy as Laxey pushed forward. Once again Hawley cut in from the right, unleashing a stinging effort that Rice had to parry away. Tiernan Garvey followed up with a long-range attempt which was gathered comfortably.
Hawley continued to torment Ramsey's left-back Liam Cooper and went close again, hitting the side netting after latching onto a ball from George Burrows.
Patience's frustrations at not having found the net yet then boiled over, earning him a booking for kicking out.
Just before half-time, Laxey were awarded a penalty after Walters, combining delightfully with Dave Reynolds, was brought down by Jack Gilbert. Amidst boos from the Ramsey fans, Patience remained composed and powered his left-footed spot-kick past Rice, giving Laxey a 1-0 lead at the break.
Ramsey responded by introducing Ryan Kinrade and Charlie Higgins, hoping to turn the tide. The second half began slowly, with both teams neutralising threats and resorting to long balls.
In the 55th minute though, Ramsey found their equaliser. Nathan Craine won a soft foul 40 yards out on the left and Higgins whipped in a delightful left-footed cross that caught Laxey's keeper Harvey Turner in two minds.
The ball evaded him and landed in a crowd of players at the back post, eventually falling to Oli Grice who smashed home from close range to level the score.
Barely 30 seconds later, Ramsey turned the game on its head. Straight from Laxey's restart, George Burrows's long ball forward went for a throw inside the Ramsey half.
The throw found Ramsey captain Matthew Montgomery who sent it over the top into the path of the onrushing Higgins.
Watching the ball over his shoulder, Higgins allowed it to bounce once before striking a venomous half-volley from 25 yards out. The shot flew through Reynolds's legs and past Turner into the far corner to turn the game around in Ramsey's favour 2-1.
As Laxey pushed for an equaliser, tempers flared as Walters and Ramsey's Jamie Corlett were both booked after a scuffle. Laxey's best chances came through Garvey and Hawley, but they failed to convert.
With 13 minutes remaining, Walters was shown a second yellow, reducing Laxey to 10 men. Burrows's protests at this decision earned him a sin-bin, temporarily leaving Laxey with nine.
Ramsey missed a chance to seal the game when Corlett sent his shot high and wide from inside the six-yard box. Laxey, undeterred, adopted a bold 3-2-3 formation, nearly forcing an own goal from Kennish.
Drama peaked when Laxey's Jordan Cooper received a straight red for what looked like dissent. He reacted by pushing the referee before being ushered away by Ramsey players.
Despite being down to eight men temporarily, Laxey continued to push forward and Ryan Gartland's sent a volley wide from range, while Ramsey’s Dylan Pickles was booked for unsporting behaviour after celebrating the miss.
Burrows returned to restore Laxey to nine men but the final whistle soon blew, confirming Ramsey as 2024 Hospital Cup champions.
DEAN TURTON