Marown hosted the popular Tynwald Day R&A Grimshaw Pairs Trophy on Friday, with the green in superb condition.
A field of 22 pairs took part and the competition was once again sponsored by Investasure Financial Services Ltd.
Losing out in the quarter-finals were home greeners Paul Dunn and Neil Withers 14-21 to Jordan Cain and Matthew Quirk (South Ramsey/Onchan), with the Marown men having a sizeable lead but not scoring again.
Noble’s pair Steve Colquitt and Mark Bradshaw lost 10-21 to Tom Kelly and Colin Kelly (Marown).
In the other half of the draw, Port St Mary’s Tim Williams and Ray Maddrell were defeated 6-21 to another Marown pair Glenn Boland and Peter Jones, while James Teare and Paul Allison (South Ramsey/North Ramsey) progressed with a 21-15 win over Derek Allen and Bernard Thackrah (Port Erin/Port St Mary).
At the semi-final stage both winning pairs came through their games comfortably, as Cain and Quirk won 21-12 against the Kelly’s, while Boland and Jones ended the hopes of Teare and Allison with a 21-14 win.
In the final defending champions Cain and Quirk kept up the good form they had shown throughout, playing short and tricky marks as they made a good start to lead 16-4 after just five ends, scoring a four on the first end and the fifth end.
Boland and Jones finally got in to win three of the next four ends. scoring a four themselves to reach double figures, with the score now 10-17.
But Cain and Quirk put a stop to the comeback with two doubles to take a well-deserved 21-10 victory to retain the title, lifting the title for a fourth time overall.
At the conclusion of the competition the presentation was made by Phil Kelly who thanked the sponsors for their support, Brian Kelly for running the sheet, everyone who had helped with the running of the competition and the Marown women for the refreshments provided.
Thanks were also given to Arnie Withers and Colin Kelly for preparing the green for the competition.
GLYNN HARGRAVES