The Onchan Commissioners Any Combination Doubles bowls competition took place on Saturday, with 27 pairs taking part.
In the quarter-finals the Noble’s father and son pairing of Andy and Lee Greggor lost out 14-21 to Glynn Hargraves and Matthew Quirk (South Ramsey/Onchan).
John Kennish and David Bradford beat Lynda Cadamy and Sue Gawne (Marown/Noble’s) to the same score.
Caroline Whitehead and Kevin Firth (Port Erin/Douglas) won 21-16 against Peel pair Gilly Clarke and Lynda Wilson, while an all-Onchan game was won 21-9 by Kevin Quirk and Steve Parker against Maureen Payne and Roger Payne.
In the semi-finals Hargraves and Quirk built up a 14-8 lead against Kennish and Bradford, only for the latter to pull the deficit back to one at 15-16.
Three scoring ends from Hargraves and Quirk ensured safe passage to the final with five chalks scored to seal a 21-15 win. In the other semi-final, Quirk and Parker won to single figures 21-9 against Whitehead and Firth.
In the final, Hargraves and M. Quirk got hold of the game after conceding singles over the first two ends to lead 11-7, then extended the lead to 16-11.
K. Quirk and Parker scored a two then the former headed towards compost corner and put two bowls within 15 inches, which Hargraves beat with his second bowl.
Parker played a reaching bowl, playing out the counting bowl cleanly to count for three to tie the score at 16-16.
Hargraves and M. Quirk picked up a single and two over the next two ends to lead 19-16. With K. Quirk and Parker lying two on the following end, the jack got moved slightly but crucially this resulted in a four to put the Onchan men in the lead 20-19.
On the final end, K. Quirk’s bowl went unbeaten to seal a 21-19 victory to pick up the title for a second time in three years.
The presentation was made by Kevin Quirk and Will Penhallurick when thanks were given for the running of the competition, the refreshments provided throughout the day.
The trophy and prizes were presented by Derek Crellin of Onchan Commissioners to whom the club are grateful for the continued support.
GLYNN HARGRAVES