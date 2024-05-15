Erika Kelly has been called up to represent England at this weekend’s La Coruna Race Walking Grand Prix in Spain.
The Northern AC athlete forms part of a four-strong team that will compete against some of the best race walkers in the world with an eye on qualifying times for this summer’s various championships.
Also competing in the event are Abby Hughes (Taunton), Cameron Corbishley (Medway & Maidstone) and Callum Wilkinson (Enfield & Haringey/Leeds Beckett Uni).
Kelly finished top 20 in a tough 20km race in Poland a couple of weeks ago and will be looking to improve on that recent time set.
Announcing the squad, England Athletics commented: ‘This is the second time England have sent representatives to this competition and we hope for some great success.
‘All selected athletes have shown fantastic competitive form over the winter and recent weeks.’