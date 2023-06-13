Rachael Franklin has achieved very impressive results at high-quality meetings in Manchester and Paris over the past three weeks.
In a recent British Milers’ Club meeting at SportCity in Manchester, the Manx Harriers athlete achieved her first sub-16 minute clocking for 5,000 metres on the track.
This is a mark she has come very close to on a number of occasions in recent years.
The 2022 CommonwealthGames athlete finished third in the women’s 5,000 metres A race in a time of 15min 57.05sec, removing 4.43 seconds from her previous best time set in 2022.
Last weekend she travelled to Paris to compete in the OnTrack Fast5000 event that was held in Montesson to the west of the city.
This prestigious meeting attracted a host of top international athletes. Competing in the women’s B final, Franklin finished fourth in a time of 16:00.58.
She was no doubt inspired by being present at the Paris Diamond League event the previous evening at which three world records were broken including the women’s 5,000 metres.
She was very happy to come away with fourth place and the highest-placed British athlete in the race.
Speaking afterwards, the Ballabeg resident commented: ‘Conditions were very hot and humid, but that didn’t bother me. My plan was to move through the field lap-by-lap which I did, and it was only on the last lap I got overtaken by the girl who finished in front of me for third.
‘She finished like a train, like I did when I ran sub-16 in Manchester. I was so close to another sub-16, but happy with how consistent I’ve been in my races so far this season and to have no injury issues to deal with this year too.
‘I would like to thank Isle of Man Sport for their ongoing support which helps me to compete in these events.’
Next month Rachael travels to Guernsey to contest her eighth NatWest Island Games, and will make a decision nearer the time whether to contest the 1,500 metres event at the British Track & Field Championships which are being held during the first weekend of the Games.