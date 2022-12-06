Isle of Man Kart Racing Association hosted a testing session at Jurby last Saturday prior to the final round of the winter series on Sunday.
The club invited former leading rally driver David Higgins and his son Matthew along to give some coaching throughout the classes on Saturday.
All those that attended seemed to enjoy the day and learned a lot. The club would like to say a big thank you to David and Matthew for coming along during a visit to the island to catch up with family and friends.
Conditions were cold and wet for the final round of the winter series on Sunday but that didn’t deter any of the drivers.
The action got underway with the Honda Cadet Extreme class, sponsored by J&J Contractors. Alex McCullough qualified quickest, but it was Travis Bradshaw who claimed both heats.
The finals saw Travis in pole position from the drop of the flag, and he went on to increase his lead throughout to take the victory by 2.8 seconds from Charlie Quine and Alex McCullough, who both had a good battle with one another. Bradshaw set the fastest lap of 59.87 seconds.
Eddie Dillon claimed a full house of wins in the Mini Max class, sponsored by Landscape IM, setting a fastest lap of 57.21s.
The Mann Construction-sponsored Junior Max class saw Linken Bevan put his kart on pole after claiming both qualifying heats.
He then stormed ahead from the start of the final, increasing his lead throughout to take the victory. Behind him was Mikhaella Harris and Bobby Cowin who had a close battle for second. Harris set the fastest lap of 55.58s.
Daniel Crossley put his kart on pole in the Honda Senior Extreme class after two straight heat wins. There were some strong contenders, but it was Crossley who grabbed the lead from the drop of the flag in the final, continuing to set pace throughout.
The remaining competitors were bumper-to-bumper fighting for a podium spot, and it was Dan Fielden that ultimately finished runner-up in front of Harry Fox. Crossley set the fastest lap of 60.41s in the EVF-sponsored class.
Thanks go to clerk of the course Dan Bougourd, all the marshals, medic, Yvonne Dillon for timing and Johno’s for serving hot food and drinks throughout.
The club committee would like to say a big thank you to MES Ltd, J&J Contractors, Landscape IM, Mann Contractors Ltd, EVF for their sponsorship of all the trophies; to all the drivers, family, friends, officials, Johno’s, and finally John Watterson and his team for all their support throughout 2022.
l A wonderful Christmas and New Year is conveyed to all involved, IoM Kart Racing Association looks forward to seeing everyone again in 2023.
Results (finals only) – Honda Cadet Extreme: 1, Travis Bradshaw; 2, Charlie Quine; 3, Alex McCullough. Mini Max: Eddie Dillon. Junior Max: 1, Linken Bevan; 2, Mikhaella Harris; 3, Bobby Cowin. Honda Senior Extreme: 1, Daniel Crossley; 2, Dan Fielden; 3, Harry Fox; 4, Ray Corkish; 5, Rob Fagg; 6, Callum Collister; 7, Chris Crellin; 8, Lee Hill; 9, Nick Ford; 10, Michael Hall; 11, Bobby Corran; 12, Daniel Jopson; 13, Lauren Miller.