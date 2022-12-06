David Higgins (sixth from right), the eight-time Rally America Champion, kicked off his four-wheel career 40 years ago at Jurby on a track marked out by cones and old oil drums on the main runway. Things have moved on a bit since then, with a purpose-built 1,000-metre circuit, high-powered karts and electronic timing. David and his son Matthew (standing next to him in the middle of the picture) spent time with a group of budding young drivers on Saturday. Manx-born David, who has lived half of his life based in Mid-Wales, celebrated his 50th birthday last month. He and wife Kara also have a daughter, Alicia ( )