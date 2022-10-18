Ramsey Blacks clip Eagles’ wings in close Div One clash
Isle of Man Netball’s Santander Senior League reports and results from games played on Sunday, October 16:
Championship
Castletown Spaniards 33, Thompson 2 - 17
Both teams started well with very little between them.
There were plenty of turnovers from both sides but, despite Thompson finding their shooters, they struggled to convert whereas Castletown GS Amelie Hutchinson rarely missed which resulted in the latter side taking the first quarter 8-2.
Thompson were not to be deterred and came out fighting in the second period with some excellent defence from goalkeeper Charlotte Christian and goal defence Hannah Clague. Town GS Hutchinson continued as she started despite the increased pressure from the opposition defence.
While Thompson shooting duo Tina Creer (GS) and Kate Caley (GA) found the net more easily this quarter, with the tight defence from Castletown GK Rachael Cubbon and GD Bree McClaughlin plus the continued accuracy from their GS they extended their lead to 17-7.
The third quarter continued in much the same vein, with excellent through court play from both sides and strong defence at either end.
Castletown’s shooter, ably assisted by Sara Collister (GA) could not be stopped and continued to slot in the goals.
Going into the last quarter 24-11 behind the Thompson girls were on a mission, their defence and entire team working tirelessly to turnover the ball.
Their shooters found a rhythm and enjoyed their best quarter yet which enabled them to get to that elusive half-mark point.
But in the end the Castletown team were just too strong with all combinations working really well and their shooting duo on fire. This resulted in Town taking the win 33-17, with player of the match deservedly going to GS Amelie Hutchinson.
Division One
Simcocks Green Eagles 26, Ramsey Blacks 29
Keen to maintain their winning streak, Ramsey started strongly by scoring the first three goals of the game through GS Ariana Kerruish.
Once Simcocks scored their first, the quarter went goal-for-goal with strong play from both teams and the quarter score ended 7-4 to Ramsey.
A few changes at quarter-time for Simcocks proved beneficial, with the second period being much tighter. Fantastic feeds into the circle from Hannah Skeehan (C) and Joanna Steriopulos (WA) saw Simcocks win the quarter by one, leaving a half-time score of 14-12 in Ramsey’s favour.
Sensing the need to make a few changes, the northerners introduced Chloe Ryles at WA, allowing Lisa Collister to slip into her favoured C position. This was also met with a couple changes from Simcocks.
A quarter of solid defence, the ball was back and forth up the court with Ramsey’s Sarah Nash (GK) and Winnie Davies (GD) making many interceptions, only for Simcocks’ Freya Debacuer (GK) and Emilia Steriopulos (GD) to do the same at the other end.
Making the most of the opportunities their defence earned them, sharp shooting from Simcocks’ shooters saw a score of 18-all with only one quarter remaining. A single change for Ramsey between C and WD was made, with the final roll of the dice from Simcocks seeing two changes.
The hard work of both teams was rewarded by all four shooters, with Kerruish (Ramsey GS), Ellie Johnston (Ramsey GA), Niamh Cooke (Simcocks GS) and Emily Osbourn (Simcocks GA) all shooting with high percentages, keeping pressure on one another.
Some sloppy passing and great interceptions saw Ramsey sneak back into the lead, with the final score standing at 29-26. Player of the match was awarded to Ramsey GS Ariana Kerruish.
Division Two
Atla Group Panthers 35,
Ramsey Scarlets 18
Atla Group Panthers faced Ramsey Scarlets in the 10am match at the NSC on Sunday in Division Two.
The first quarter started strongly for Panthers who managed to take a comfortable lead early on with some beautiful passes fed in from Kirsten McIntosh (C) to both Ashlie Farrar Nicholson (GA) and Mandy Hunter (GS).
This while Scarlets’ Hollie Thompson (GK) and Abigail Harvey (GD) were not quite able to get their hands on the shots as they went up and into the net.
At the opposite end of the court, Scarlets’ Erin Corkill (GS) and Elly-Jane Crellin (GA) produced some great shots once the ball reached their D but it wasn’t quite enough, resulting in Panthers taking the lead 9-5 at the end of the first quarter.
Panthers continued to gain momentum in the second period, converting the first four centre passes into goals.
A change in mid-court saw Becky Bateson Lewis (WA) prove to be a strong match against Scarlets’ fast-paced Winnie Davies (WD) with both making some excellent passing in the centre third throughout the match.
Great attacking from both teams and some brilliant interceptions mid-court, but Jess Edmonds (GK) showed off her great defensive skills, limiting Scarlets’ goal count to only five, while Panthers scored a further nine goals and therefore ending the second quarter 18-9 ahead.
Following the half-time break Scarlets made their only change for the match, with Rachel Andrews (GK) switching on for the second half.
Scarlets’ Matilde Jackson (C) and Abigail Harvey (WA) continued to make great movements both in the centre third and outside of the attacking D, enabling their shooters to convert a total of four goals in the third quarter.
But the defensive changes for the Panthers also proved successful, with a number of quality turnovers from Kirsten Mcintosh (C), Saffy Cregeen (GD) and Rachael Webb (WD), resulting in the gap between the two sides increasing by 16 and the scoreline standing at 28-12 by the end of the third period.
The fourth and final quarter saw the return of Panthers’ Hannah Jackson to WD and both sides fought for every ball.
Shooting by now was very consistent on both ends but, despite Scarlets’ Andrews (GK) making life difficult in the D, Panthers’ shooters barely missed an opportunity to find the net.
The latter’s Elly-Jane Crellin (GA) made some great shots and her side’s goal count increased by six which was enough to secure a point from the match, with the scoreline finishing 35-18 to Panthers.
Overall a great game to watch, with both sides playing some really great netball as Jess Edmonds took home a very well-deserved player of the match.
