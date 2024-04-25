The first piece of combi silverware was decided at Ballacloan when Ramsey beat Ayre Utd 3-2 to clinch the Canada Life Combination One title on Wednesday.
You have to go as far back to 1982/83 when Ramey last lifted this trophy, the year Aberdeen beat Real Madrid in the Cup Winners Cup final, John McEnroe won Wimbledon and Corbiere won the Grand National.
The Blues had to thank a couple of first team thoroughbreds to get them over a line, Dorin Tatar netting a late winner.
With so much riding on this match coupled with northern bragging rights also at stake, tension was palpable and more so from the hosts who looked nervy early on.
Ayre capitalised on this, opening the scoring on six minutes. A huge-goal-kick dropped behind the Ramsey backline, Phil Dunnigan was the quickest to pounce and he fired a shot past the goalkeeper into the net.
The Tangerines looked determined to spoil the title party and went close to adding a second when James Read wriggled his way through the defence but steered wide.
On 40 minutes, Ramsey got the important equaliser. Dylan Pickles’ dancing feet outside the area resulted in the striker being fouled and a free-kick was awarded. Pickles fired into the top right which was met with a huge sigh of relief and cheers from the home faithful.
With Ramsey getting a foothold entering the second half, they took the lead for the first time when Roan Gell crossed from the right and Tatar nodded home at the near post.
Ayre kept on pressing though, forcing a number of corners and at times Ramsey were holding. This bore fruit with 67 minutes played when the visitors levelled the scores.
Another goal-kick was launched forwarded to the other end of the pitch where Jack Smith flicked it onto Dean Tate who drilled home a shot from the edge of the area.
Ramsey needed a moment of magic and it came on 80 minutes. After neutralising an opposing attack, the clearance fell to Anthony Bayle who fed Tatar.
Twisting and turning as he raced towards goal, he unleashed a shot which made its way inside the left stanchion for a goal that was met with a huge cheers from arguably the biggest gate at a combination match this season.
Oscar Aygun went close to adding a fourth when his effort swerved wide but Ramsey did enough to claim victory.
When the final whistle went, the celebrations began as the loudspeakers and players sang Baccara’s ‘Yes Sir, I Can Boogie’ and the Ballacloan outfit well and truly partied into the night.
PAUL HATTON