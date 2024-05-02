Ramsey lifted the Canada Life-sponsored Combination One league trophy after beating St John’s United 5-4 on Tuesday evening.
Ballacloan Stadium had not witnessed such scenes in 41 years as the northerners celebrated the title in front of their home fans.
Things went according to script early on for Ramsey. Firat Oscar Aygun opened the scoring after 10 minutes, the striker tucking home at the far post following a corner. Anthony Bayle then put the northerners 3-0 up with two well-taken strikes.
But the visitors looked to spoil the party as Liam Bull and Pedro Cardoso fired home two impressive efforts before half-time.
John Hagerdon levelled the scores for the Saints only one minute after the break, collecting a throw-in and firing home from the edge of the box.
On 48 minutes, Dorin Tatar cut in from the left and drilled in a low strike to restore Ramsey’s lead.
But the Johnners levelled again. After the hosts were unable to clear a free-kick, former Ramsey player Jamie Moffatt fired home an impressive effort before receiving the jeers of the supporters from the embankment behind the far goal.
The northerners’ pressure from then on was relentless as Johnners’ goalkeeper Calum Johnson pulled off a number of saves.
But there was to be no denying Ramsey as they retook the lead through Marcus Koske in the 76th minute before Tatar made the game safe with another strike in the 85th minute to ensure Ramsey finished 6-4 winners.
After the final whistle, IoMFA president Tony Mepham gave a quick speech, thanking a number of individuals and sponsor Canada Life before presenting medals to the team and the trophy to Ramsey captain Mark Singer.
PAUL HATTON
- Elsewhere, there was another high-scoring game in the north as Ayre recorded won 10-3 over Corinthians, led by a Phil Dunnigan hat-trick.
It was honours even in the Sunset City where Peel and Marown played out a 1-1 draw at Douglas Road.
Noah Dale-Beeton gave the visitors the lead when he headed in Hugo Hughes’s lofted cross shortly before the interval. But the home team levelled matters in the 70th minute when Taylor Andrews burst past Tom Curphey and fired a low shot past Matthew Rice in the Marown goal.
Elsewhere, Braddan recorded a 3-2 victory over St Mary’s at Victoria Road. Charley Knight gave the Swans an early lead but Jamie Skillen levelled for the Saints, only for Ryan Edwards to restore the home side’s advantage. The same player then made it 3-1 before Max Gelling grabbed a second for St Mary’s.
It’s tight at the top in DPS Ltd Combination Two where only three points separate the top four.
Douglas Athletic leapfrogged Michael into third thanks to a 4-1 win over the Aces at Balleira Road, with Jamie Clague, Stephen Cowan, Nick Ford and Lee Ford all scoring for the Pinks.
The only other Combi Two game to be played on Wednesday saw Castletown edge past Governor’s Athletic 5-4 at Noble’s Park.