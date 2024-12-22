FC Isle of Man’s winless run stretched to four games as they fell to a 3-0 defeat at Lower Breck on Saturday afternoon.
Early first-half goals left the Ravens chasing the game, but a spirited second-half performance, which included a missed penalty and sustained late pressure, showed plenty of fight despite the disappointing result.
The game began brightly for FC IoM, who almost took the lead in the fourth minute when Ste Whitley’s ball from the edge of the box struck what appeared to be a defender’s arm, but strong penalty appeals were waved away by the referee.
Whitley remained a threat, delivering two dangerous corners shortly after, but the Ravens couldn’t capitalise on these.
Lower Breck made their early chances count, taking the lead on 13 minutes with a sharp move down the left. Dan Lowey’s low cross zipped across the six-yard box and found Sam Burns for a simple tap-in at the back post.
Only two minutes later, Elliot Hughes broke free, timing his run to perfection to beat the offside trap. One-on-one with Adam Killey, he calmly slotted home to double the lead.
Despite the setback, FC Isle of Man showed resilience. Sam Baines earned a free-kick in a dangerous position, but the returning Jack Camarda’s effort flew over.
Whitley and Baines continued to probe, trying to link up with Tom Creer, but the Ravens struggled to break through a disciplined Breck backline. As the half-time whistle blew, the visitors found themselves with work to do, trailing 2-0.
The Ravens began the second half positively. Whitley remained the focal point, testing the Breck defence with his surging forward runs and delivery from the right.
A rare lapse at the back from the hosts nearly handed FC Isle of Man a lifeline when a loose ball rolled towards goal, but the Breck goalkeeper just managed to clear under pressure from Creer.
In the 71st minute, FC Isle of Man were handed a golden opportunity when Baines appeared to be forced to the ground with an arm to the face inside the box.
After no repercussions for the offender, Whitley stepped up but his penalty was brilliantly saved by keeper Theo Roberts who got low down to his left.
The miss didn’t deter the Ravens, who upped the tempo and launched a series of attacks. A free-kick from Whitley was met by Jacob Crook whose header skimmed the roof of the net.
Moments later, Crook bent a dangerous ball across the box, but substitute Luke Booth was narrowly beaten to it by the goalkeeper.
The Ravens continued to press, Ronan McDonnell’s long throw caused chaos in the Breck box, Alex Maitland flicked it on and Baines nearly got a decisive touch, but the goalkeeper smothered the danger.
With only three minutes remaining, Lower Breck caught the Ravens on the counter, Tom Douglas slotting home a third to seal the result.
FC Isle of Man continued to battle to the end, with Joao Marques and Booth both denied in stoppage time by desperate defending and a fine save.
The Ravens will take heart from their second-half performance and look to bounce back in a crucial clash at home against FC St Helens this Saturday (December 28) which kicks off at 6pm.
The result sees them drop to sixth in the league on goal difference, behind their next opponents.
DEAN TURTON