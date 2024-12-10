Nigel Rawlinson is the men’s captain and club captain at Peel Golf Club for the 2025 season.
His appointment was confirmed at the annual general meeting of the club held on Wednesday last week.
Sally Radcliffe takes the place of lady captain, while Rawlinson and Radcliffe will be joined by Robin Dawson and Diane Kinrade who become the respective vice-captains.
Prior to relinquishing their captainships, both Allan Bashforth and Maree Bashforth thanked all who supported them over their term in office, with praise offered to Gary Smith and his greenkeeping staff for maintaining the course in such fine condition.
An early call was made to close the course and cancel the Harry Quirk Christmas Cup which was scheduled to be played last Saturday and was placed into doubt because of the very stormy weather conditions forecast.
This turned out to be the correct decision as the course was ravaged by strong winds, with several trees falling, and the course remained closed over the weekend.
The Harry Quirk is now scheduled to be played this weekend with only a few slots remaining for members still wishing to play in this popular end-of-season competition.
The only competitive action played over the past week has been the Sunday pro shop competition the weekend before last.
Rich Weir was the winner of the competition on 36 stableford points, beating Jim Condra into second place on countback.
Finally, members and friends are invited to join Rawlinson on Boxing Day as he makes his captain’s drive-in which takes place after completion of the Boxing Day Jimmy Patrick Shotgun which tees off at 9.30am.
Members are asked to check if there are any places remaining for the competition by checking the start sheet in the clubhouse or contacting Lewis Dening in the pro shop.
The Fairway Restaurant will be open for all coming down to watch the drive-in.
JOHN MARSHALL