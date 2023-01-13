The Isle of Man branch of the Pony Club held its latest prize presentation at Peel Golf Club on Friday evening.
The main room was packed as proceedings started off with a game of bingo followed by pass the parcel before the attendees enjoyed a hot and cold buffet.
Cheryl Bond then reflected on 2022 for what another busy year for the Pony Club, hosting various events including the summer camp which proved to be popular as ever and entering the various competitions hosted by the Manx Horse Council which saw them come third (showjumping), fourth (carriage driving) and third (quiz).
There were individual successes with Blae Richardson competing for Team GB in tetrathlon, while Alice Corrin made the shortlist in the administrator category at the Isle of Man Sport Awards.
Lola Bass won the working hunter pony class at the Horse of the Year Show, while the undoubted highlight was her father’s cousin Yasmin Ingham clinching a gold medal at the World Eventing Championships in Italy.
After reflecting on 2022, It was then onto presenting the trophies as Bond outlined what each winner has done over the year before their name was announced.
On each occasion, this was met with a hearty round of applause as the winners collected their trophies and rosettes from Dolores Osborne.
There were also certificates presented for the mini achievement gold awards.
After the presentation, there was a raffle followed by another game of bingo to round off a successful evening and an equally successful 2022.
Prize winners:
Calvert Fisher for attendance – George Jackson
Blaize Trophy for Garran Beg tack and turnout – Harriet Bailey
Ramsey Crookall Trophy for senior tack and turnout
– Victoria Thompson
Boodle and Dunthorn Trophy for dressage – Caitlin Hughes
Pony Club Trophy for most improved five-and-under
– Fliss Shimmin
Carlton Blue Boy Trophy for most improved seven-and-under – Lexie Looney
Stewart Angus Trophy for most improved nine-and-under – Libby Shimmin
Tommy Merrill for most
improved 10/11 – Evie Grayse Cringle-Preston
E N Christian for most improved 12/13 – Isla Granger and
Emma Parsons
Farrant Froy most improved 14/15 – Eve McGeown
Palace Trophy most improved 16 – 18 – Lucy Parsons
Associates Trophy
– Amelia Hotchkiss
Garry Parker for most improved boy – Caelan Douglas
Country Music Trophy for best games pony – Merlin ridden
by Issy Ennett
Melody Trophy for best all round Pony Club pony – Jed ridden by Hattie Pepper
Michael Trophy for most
improved horse – Fabia Burgundy ridden by Sophie Bateson
Mike Brackett Trophy for most improved pony – Knightswood Double Luck ridden by
Tayla Griffin
Jean Burns Trophy for
courage and achievement
– Victoria Thompson
Cheryl Bond Trophy for achievement in eventing – Isla Caine
Cardina Trophy for achievement in cross-country
– Sienna Curphey
Marmite Trophy for
achievement in showjumping – Susannah Callister
Cardington Trophy for best Manx-bred
– Conrhenny Tiny Tim
Joanne McCubbin for good Pony Club member – Kenzie Steele
Kenzie Steele Trophy for best mum – Poppy Moorhouse
Blue Moon Trophy most
improved tetrathlete – Sophie Bateson
Jolliffe Trophy for best
tetrathlete – Blae Richardson
Jean Burns Memorial Rosebowl for service to the club
– Joanne Richardson.
Mini achievement gold awards: Annabelle Byers, Breesha Byers, Emilia Lace, Ruby Qualtrough.
l Friday’s event was saddened by the news that Yasmin Ingham’s sponsor Sue Davies had passed away earlier that day.
PAUL HATTON
AND AMY ROTHWELL