Regan Corrin was named as the athlete of the meeting at the fifth round of the Baker Tilly Track and Field League at the NSC recently.
The Manx Harriers athlete recorded a new personal best of 2.08 metres to become the fifth ranked under-18 high jumper in Europe. In addition, on the same night he equalled his pb in the 200 metres.
It was only a week previous to this that a jump of 2.05 metres meant that Regan finished in fourth place in the European Under-18 Championships.
Back at the National Sports Centre, he successfully made his new pb of 2.08m which would have won him the bronze medal in Slovakia the week before.
Regan was delighted with his new pb and to hear of the Baker Tilly IoM Athlete of the Meeting award he received for this achievement.
His high jump coach John Whitlow said of the performances: ‘I knew from the first time I saw Regan that he would be a star. He has never missed a session, he is always on time and gives 100 percent.
‘He has topped the UK rankings since he was in the under-13 age group and last year won a scholarship to study and train at Loughborough.
‘Since then he has gone from strength to strength. His Great Britain debut in Slovakia shows his potential, just missing out on bronze. It was great to see him record a new pb a week later in front of his home crowd.’
Regan added: ‘I want to thank John for all his help and support over the years, and also Manx Harriers for their help. Isle of Man Sport Aid have also been very supportive.’
Everyone in local athletics look forward to seeing more great things from Regan – the example he has set will means we could see even more Manx athletes representing Great Britain in the future.
ANDY FOX