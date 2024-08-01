Isle of Man athlete Regan Corrin set a new high jump personal best to move up to fifth in the European under-18 rankings on Wednesday evening.
The Island Games gold medalist was competing in the latest round of the Baker Tilly Track and Field League at the NSC when he set his new standard to continue his excellent season.
Having already run in the 200 metres event (which he won), Regan needed a break before starting his high jump competition so he jumped solo right at the end of the evening.
He cleared 1.90 and 1.95m first time, then needed two attempts to clear 2.00m. He then went clear first-time at 2.05m to equal his pb which is the height he jumped at the recent European Under-18 Championships.
The bar then went up to 2.08 metres – the height Regan narrowly failed at in Slovakia – and with his second jump he cleared it to not only set a new pb but also to go joint fifth on the European under-18 rankings for 2024.
DAVID GRIFFITHS