Niyazi took the first game off Teare but lost 3-1 once Teare got into his stride. Niyazi then had perhaps the match of the night with Callow and was triumphant after what looks to have been an epic match, winning 12-10, 5-11, 14-16, 15-13, 12-10 - well done to young Ege for his resilience under pressure.