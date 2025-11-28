On paper, Douglas versus Sulby looked like the standout tie of week seven in Isle of Man Rifle Association’s Winter League, but the scores didn’t quite live up to the billing.
Sam Jones and Dave Kneale led the charge for Douglas with matching 96s, yet the home side had enough depth and experience on the firing point to secure a comfortable victory.
Sulby’s strength in numbers also helped them claim Division Two and Division Three points.
Castletown’s trip to the Sinclair Range yielded the highest Division One team score of the round. John Brewis and Robin McFee topped the visitors’ card with 97s, while Jean Quaye continued her excellent form for Sandsiders with a 97 of her own.
The best individual performances of the night came at Kirk Michael, where Suzanne McKnight and Rachael Glover both posted excellent 98s for the home side.
But the standout score across the entire league was delivered by Laxey’s Adrian Cowin, who shot a superb 99 - the highest mark of the week.
DIVISION ONE
Sulby v Douglas
Pete Faragher 95 Sam Jones 96
Julian Teare 94 Dave Kneale 96
Mark Cain 93 Dave Humphrey 95
Peter Webb 92 Christian Eaton 91
Bob Radcliffe (Jr) 91 Sam Cartwright 75
465 453
Sandsiders v Castletown
Jean Quaye 97 John Brewis 97
Steve Callus 95 Robin McFee 97
Ian Kneale 83 Richard Arthur 96
Julie Quaye 81 John Paul Bridson 96
Phil Kneen 76 Nigel Christian 96
432 482
Kirk Michael v Laxey
Suzanne McKnight 98 Adrian Cowin 99
Rachael Glover 98 Harry Creevy 97
Richard Kijak 95 Gemma Kermode 96
Perryn Watson 91 John Wood 95
Steven Curphey 89
385 474
DIVISION TWO
Sulby had a walkover
Mark Boyde 91
James Allanson 90
Orry Teare 90
Will Fenton (Jr) 89
Tom Radcliffe (Jr) 89
449
Sandsiders v Castletown
Joseph Kneale (Jr) 46 Steve Gardner 95
Duncan Watterson 94
Neil Masson 92
Ian Arthur 90
Andy Bell 84
46 455
DIVISION THREE
Sulby had a walkover
Darren Smith 84
Justine McQueen 84
Ben Stevens 81
Lizzie Radcliffe (Jr) 80
329
Castletown had a walkover
Charles Carter 79
79
With the first third of league fixtures now complete - each club meeting its opponents three times over the season - Port St Mary lead the way across all three divisions.
The race for individual honours is also beginning to take shape. Sandsiders’ Jean Quaye currently heads the gun-score table with 587, but former champions Harry Creevy and Ben Kelly remain close behind on 585, setting up an intriguing battle as the season moves into its middle phase.
JP BRIDSON
