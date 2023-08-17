Isle of Man Clay Pigeon Shooting Club hosted its annual club championship at the weekend, sponsored by Paul’s Gun Stocks.
With 16 competitors taking part, both ranges were in use at the same time. English skeet and DTL were first to be shot and the leader was Mark Riley with 145 points, while in second place on 140 was Peter Kelly with Jeff Corkill in third on 138.
The leading woman was Nicky Barnett on 96, with Zac Bellhouse being the leading junior on 131.
The next two disciplines were ABT and Olympic skeet, and Riley was still in the lead on 262 but only by one point from Corkill in second on 26.
Paul Mihailovits was third on 256 with Stan Cross fourth on 253, Mark Barnett fifth on 247 and making up the top six was John Moore on 242.
The final discipline was sporting and once all the scores had been verified Bellhouse was the junior champion with 254 points.
In C class Mike Whitehead was third on 202 with Nicky Barnett taking second on 222 who also won the women’s honours, but winning C class with 263 was Roman Sammer.
In B class Mark Barnett was third on 307 with Cross taking second on 308 and in first place on 321 was Corkill.
Peter Kelly was third in A class on 287 with Moore in second place on 299, while first place in A class went to Mihailovits with 322 who was also the veteran winner, but the new club all round champion with 328 points was Riley.
Results: Highgun 1, M. Riley 72ES, 73DTL, 45O/S, 72ABT, 66SPT=328. A Class 1, P. Mihailovits 66, 61, 60, 69, 66=322; 2, J. Moore 63, 62, 57, 60, 57=299; 3, P. Kelly 69, 71, 57, 42, 48=287. B Class 1, J. Corkill 72, 66, 63, 60, 60=321; 2, S. Cross 69, 62, 72, 51, 54=308; 3, M. Barnett 63, 70, 57, 57, 60=307. C Class 1, R. Sammer 69, 44, 48, 45, 57=263; 2, N. Barnett 57, 39, 33, 30, 63=222; 2, M. Whitehead 54, 40, 30, 48, 30=202.
This weekend is the fourth round of the Suntera Sporting League in the morning and the fourth round of the Dave and Pam Corlett Pro Sporting League in the afternoon.
Duty officers this week are B. Kelly and M. Sweetman
Peter Kelly