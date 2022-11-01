Rising Stars badminton event for Tedda Cain cups
Primary school age children took part in badminton’s Rising Stars tournament for the Tedda Cain cups at Bemahague School last Friday.
For some it was their first taste of competitive badminton and it was nice to see everyone giving their all in the games.
Many of the 30 youngsters’ names will doubtless crop up in future tournaments.
They played a total of 140 singles games and the winner of Year 3 girls was Erin Corlett. Year 4 winner was Connie Creer, Year 5 Lara Stewart and Year 6 Sophie Clague, who also received the Tedda Cain Cup.
In the boys’ section the Year 3 winner was Anish Agarwal, Year 4 Fergus Johnstone and Year 5 Jasper Corlett. Elias Parry won the Year 6 boys and the Tedda Cain Cup.
The children then played some doubles and the winners were Elias Parry/Rhys Jones and Sophie Clague/Xara Quinn respectively.
All children received medals at the end of the tournament. Trophies were presented to the various year winners by Roberta Cannell, chairman Isle of Man Badminton Association, on behalf of Tracy Kelly, daughter of Tedda Cain, who was a keen supporter and coach of junior players.
Thank you to everyone who helped on the day.
UNDER-15 AND UNDER-19
l The next junior tournaments will be the under-15 and under-19 events on January 21 from 2-8pm at the National Sports Centre.
Pictured right - Rising Stars tournament age group winners from the competition played at Bemahague School during half-term.
(Back row, left to right) Jasper Corlett, Fergus Johnstone, Elias Parry, Sophie Clague. (Front) Erin Corlett, Lara Stewart, Connie Creer, Anish Agarwal
