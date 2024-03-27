The domestic road racing season fires into life this weekend at Jurby Motordrome with an Andreas Racing Association test day on Saturday and a day of racing on Sunday.
Marcus Simpson, Illy Quayle, Rory Parker, Grant Thomson, Paul Cassidy, Kyle Casement and Jamie Cringle are likely to feature in the solo championship, but the latter’s brother Ryan is off-island.
If the weather is mixed and the temperature cool, it might be a day for a 600 to pave the way as Jurby is not the easiest of tracks early season.
Marc Colvin is not entered for the big bike class, but does have an entry for the 600 and will be the favourite for the Single, Twin, Triple class, whilst no doubt dicing it out with Simpson in the 700cc twin races.
The sidecars are a little thin on the ground, but Ryan and Callum Crowe have entered, along with defending champions Jim and Ben Gale, and David Marshall/Anthony Pitt.
Racing on Sunday normally kicks off around noon.
* Manx Trials Club has a runaround event from King's Forest tomorrow (Friday), 9.30 sign on for a 10am start. Parking available close to the forest entrance - all classes catered for.
Observers contact Allan Lund on 498557.
* Ramsey MCC is hosting an enduro practice day at West Kimmeragh the same day. This will include a Little Kippers session on the small mx track.
* Turkeylands MX has a practice at Balthane on Sunday.