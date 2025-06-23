The Isle of Man badminton team will be cycling the equivalent of the distance from here to Orkney at the weekend.
The squad are undertaking the 350-mile static-bike cycle to help raise funds to support their journey to the 2025 Island Games, which are taking place next month in the Scottish archipelago.
They'll be taking on the challenge in the Roundhouse’s café area this Sunday, June 29 from 9am to 6pm.
A spokesperson for the squad said: ‘We’d love your support – whether that’s:
‘Joining in on a bike (juniors and senior players welcome) to help us hit the full mileage.
‘Stopping by to cheer them on!’
If you’d like to join in and cycle a portion of the distance, please email [email protected] and you’ll be assigned a time slot that suits you.
