The Rotary Club of Douglas has donated £5,682.50 to the Marown Memorial Playing Fields to fund replacement nets and poles for Crosby Cricket Club.
This generous contribution was made through the Rotary Club’s Lockington Marshal Fund and is aimed at supporting the facilities used by the cricket club, which plays its home games at the independent, volunteer-run playing fields.
The Marown Memorial Playing Fields, located at Old Church Road, are managed by a dedicated committee of volunteers and supported by local sports clubs including Marown AFC, Crosby Cricket Club, and Marown Bowling Club.
Unlike any other in the Isle of Man, these facilities are not government or local authority owned, making community contributions crucial to their upkeep.
A presentation to acknowledge the donation was recently held at the entrance of the playing fields where a commemorative plaque was unveiled.
In attendance were Kevin Quine, chairman of Crosby Cricket Club and members of the Rotary Club of Douglas, including Charles Fargher, who is also Captain of the Parish of Marown, Nick Watson, Chris Eaton and David Gawne MBE.
Marown Memorial Playing Fields committee chair Lorraine Quayle also expressed her gratitude at the event.
The Rotary Club of Douglas is celebrating its centenary year in 2024, marking 100 years of community service on the Isle of Man.
The club plans to commemorate this milestone with several events throughout the year and remains committed to supporting projects across the island.
A spokesperson for the Marown Memorial Playing Fields committee said: ‘We are incredibly grateful to the Rotary Club of Douglas for its generous donation.
‘This funding will help us maintain and enhance our facilities, ensuring a better experience for all the juniors, women and men who play cricket in Crosby.
‘Community support like this is essential to sustaining our volunteer-led facilities.’