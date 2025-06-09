Isle of Man Orienteering Klubb is running a Summer Challenge Orienteering event at Silverdale Glen this Saturday, June 14, with three different courses to choose from - short, medium and long.
Registration, start and finish is from the new Silverdale car park, just off the A3 Castletown to Foxdale road. Registration is from 9.30am to 10.20am and individual start times between 9.40am and 10.30am.
Participants must report to the finish by 12.30pm at the latest, when the event course closes, even if they do not complete their course.
This is a timed event in which participants have to navigate in order to different control flag locations marked on their map and pin-punch their scorecard to prove they have visited the control flag site.
This family friendly activity is suitable for people of all ages and skill level. People can take part as individuals, families or groups of friends. Children must be under the supervision of an adult.
Participants can walk, jog or run, and suitable footwear and clothing should be worn for weather and underfoot conditions on the day.
A compass is optional to assist with navigation. Guidance on what to do can be given by members of Isle of Man Orienteering Klubb if you are new to this activity.
Cost is £4 for adults and under-18s’ £1.50. A family (two adults and children under-18 costs £8 max. Cash only payment.
A Klubb spokesperson added: ‘If you have not tried orienteering before or have not done it for a while, why don’t you come along and invite some family and friends to have a go at this popular recreational activity at Silverdale Glen.’
Further information and details about this event and future events can be found on the Isle of Man Orienteering website and Facebook page.