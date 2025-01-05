Douglas Rugby Club travelled to Lancashire side Vale of Lune on Saturday aiming to build on their Regional Two North West victory at Widnes before the Christmas break.
This while Vale of Lune hoped to atone for their heavy loss at the hands of Douglas earlier in the season at Port-e-Chee.
The threat of snow and ice from the Met Office receded and conditions were fine albeit heavy underfoot in Lancaster. But, as has sometimes been the case away from home, the Manx side didn't land their first jab until the opposition had connected with two or three haymakers.
With half an hour on the clock at Powder House Lane, Douglas had conceded three tries. The first came down the short side as Vale winger Dave Leighton fought off the tackle and dived in at the corner.
The second came from a rolling maul after Vale kicked a penalty to the corner following a Douglas offside, and flanker Steve Wallbank bludgeoned over.
A third try from close range, after Douglas seemed to neutralise the attacking threat, was after Vale showed patience in going through phase after phase and back-rower Mark Goodman’s try saw them extend the lead to 19-0.
Douglas at last established some territory and possession just after the half-hour mark and forced Vale into mistakes.
The Manx side went through the forward gears and a surge from number eight Liam Kirkpatrick took Douglas close. When the ball went wide from Josh Duncan, it was hooker Gihard Visagie popping up in midfield with the scoring pass to winger Cal Dentith.
Douglas closed the first half as the stronger, but from the restart Vale settled earlier and bagged their bonus point try just before the hour with a pushover try from a five-metre scrum, one of the few times the Vale pack sent the usually solid Douglas set-piece backwards.
Owen Carvin and Percy Hampton came off the bench in place of hard-working Ralph Clarke and Conor Garland up front, and Oli Howard’s introduction preceded a Douglas strike thanks to the superb running of James Ross in midfield.
When it seemed Ross had turned back into trouble on halfway, he broke through two tackles and sent Charlie Henthorn away on the left flank to beat his man and dive in at the corner.
Douglas appeared to be up and running at 24-10 with 15 minutes remaining, but Vale closed the game out with solid game management, using the box kick tactic well and giving Douglas little time with ball in hand.
Two Vale tries in the last 10 minutes as Douglas chased the result, coupled with a yellow card for captain Blake Snell, put paid to rescuing any bonus points and catching Altrincham Kersal one point ahead in seventh.
Douglas squad: S. Hoddinott, G. Visagie, R. Clarke, B. Snell (captain), C. Garland, H. Cartwright, B. Everson, L. Kirkpatrick, N. Robson, J. Duncan, H. Hewson, J. Ross, C. Henthorn, C. Dentith, K. Martin, P. Hampton, O. Howard, O. Carvin.
TONY WILSON-SPRATT
- Douglas Rugby Club are next in action this Saturday when they entertain Sandbach at Port-e-Chee in Regional Two North West.
The following week, the Manx side are due to travel off island to take on Altrincham Kersal in Greater Manchester, before rounding off January with a trip to Northwich to face Winnington Park on Saturday, January 25.