Douglas Rugby Club travel to Cheshire on Saturday to play Northwich in Regional Two North West.
Despite having been beaten on four occasions at home this season, the hosts will be a tougher nut to crack than the 32-13 Douglas win at Port-e-Chee in November might suggest.
Northwich took away a losing bonus point at Burnage last week and any league points will be welcome for Douglas in seventh place, as Altrincham in sixth are unlikely to trip up at home to Widnes and stretching the gap to eighth would be a useful buffer.
As ever much depends on availability, with Simon Hoddinott side-lined to fulfil London Marathon entry, and a couple of unknowns at this time including Charlie Henthorn off injured with an ankle strain early in last week’s first half.
The form men recently have been Kyle Martin, whether on the wing or at scrum-half, and James Ross who is starting to make a real impression in midfield.
Jonty Cope has made a really good fist of the fullback position since his re-emergence, sparking counter-attacks and being a constant threat with ball in hand.
Harry Hewson’s influential performance last week was tantamount to throwing another forward in, such was his value at the breakdown.
Up front the return of John Dutnall, in the hopefully temporary absence of Percy Hampton and Mark Oldfield, could be vital and another big performance from Conor Garland and skipper Blake Snell in the second-row could well help bring home the bacon.
TONY WILSON-SPRATT
A full report from the match will appear in next week’s Isle of Man Examiner, on sale Tuesday morning.