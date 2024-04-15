Holders Douglas moved into the Manx Cup final on Saturday with a game to spare when they beat a gritty Vagabonds 79-7 at Port-e-Chee.
The other spot in the final will be decided on Saturday when Ramsey meet Douglas at Mooragh Park. The northerners need either a single point or to avoid defeat by more than 101 points to join Douglas in the final.
The first of Blake Snell’s four tries gave Douglas an early lead on Saturday and Wilf Hewson soon bagged their second, both converted by Luke Hyland.
Vagas hit back via Dan Bonwick and Reece McAllister’s conversion made it a seven-point game at 14-7.
Douglas then accelerated away and two more from Snell, plus a Kyle Martin try saw them 33-7 ahead at the break.
Kyle Martin bagged his second just after half-time and Blake Snell his fourth. Sam McCord then ran in from distance for the first of his two and with Luke Hyland’s conversions Douglas were 52-7 ahead.
Shay Waterworth then struck with a drop goal and McCord a penalty before the tries returned and a final flourish from Douglas saw Owen Carvin, Craig McGee and Sam McCord all touch down in the closing stages with McCord adding three conversions to his personal tally.
