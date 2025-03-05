Douglas Rugby Club travel to Crewe and Nantwich this weekend on the back of a defiant performance against title-chasing Bowdon and mindful that the hosts won 20-18 over fellow strugglers Winnington Park last week.
Crewe in 11th have Regional Two North West survival in sight, but Eccles one place below and with a game in hand are only three points in arrears.
The reverse fixture in November at Port-e-Chee saw a 40-3 Douglas win, including tries from Charlie Henthorn and a Sam McCord hat-trick.
But Crewe will be dangerous with their backs to the wall at Newcastle Road and Douglas will note their home win against Burnage, albeit much earlier in the season.
The Manx side still have sixth-placed Altrincham Kersal within range and AK are hosting Vale of Lune who upset the odds with a valuable away win at Sandbach in the last round to sink the Cheshire club’s promotion hopes.
Douglas will be hoping for a clean bill of health and availability for squad selection, though missing from the front row will be Simon Hoddinott and McCord and Henthorn in the three-quarters.
Liam Kirkpatrick was unavailable for a couple of away fixtures previously and home form suggests his contribution is key to the forwards’ effort.
Coach Phil Cringle and skipper Blake Snell will be inking in Conor Garland, Harry Cartwright, Owen Carvin, Mark Oldfield, Gihard Visagie and Blake Everson, and hoping Ralph Clarke can continue his successful run of appearances.
Nathan Robson and Josh Duncan continue to flourish at half-back and the promising midfield partnership of James Ross and Harry Hewson compliments the pace and guile of Kyle Martin, Cal Dentith and Jonty Cope.
A performance on par with any of their three previous showings could take Douglas up a notch, but it won’t be easy.
