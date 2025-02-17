Sheer bloody-minded determination, resolute defence and shed loads of character were the main ingredients in Douglas Rugby Club bringing home the Regional Two North West league points against Northwich on Saturday.
It was a big ask to get anything at Moss Lane where the home side had won two of their last four, and those lost were by narrow margins.
Damp conditions were not conducive to flowing rugby and, on a day where forward power would prevail, Douglas were travelling light on front-row cover.
Phil Cringle and Owen Carvin started at prop knowing they’d have to put a full shift in, Conor Garland slotted into second row with captain Blake Snell and Harry Cartwright switched to No.8 in place of the absent Liam Kirkpatrick.
From the kick-off Douglas were called into immediate defensive chores as Northwich pounded away with short pick-and-go moves around the breakdown.
Marshalled by Cringle and skipper Blake Snell, the Douglas pack stood firm, with thumping early hits from Cartwright and Carvin setting the trend, and the decisive tackles of back-rower Blake Everson catching the eye.
Only after 10 minutes of unremitting Northwich pressure did Douglas finally move up field. John Dutnall’s tireless progress helped gain position and, in the face of such powerful resistance, Northwich were guilty of kicking much of their ball away to the Douglas backfield where Jonty Cope, Cal Dentith and Kyle Martin returned with interest.
Northwich were still territorially dominant, but Douglas had their first clean line break as centre James Ross jinked his way through a non-existent gap and made 40 metres before being felled on the Northwich 22.
Just as Douglas themselves had been doing under pressure, Northwich scrambled and interrupted clean ball, won the turnover and cleared their own lines, but the next Douglas incision led to the opening score.
Quick-thinking from scrum-half Nathan Robson down the short side sent winger Dentith clear and, with a rapid recycle, Cope split two defenders from short range to touchdown, Robson converting for 0-7.
Back came Northwich with the same direct tactics, trying to go through rather than round the defensive line, but Douglas were unmoved, with Everson easily leading the tackle stats at the break.
The Douglas restart went long, Northwich kicked out on the full having taken the ball back into their own 22m and handling errors increased as the match progressed.
Douglas extended their lead in the 48th minute with Robson slotting a penalty in front of the posts for 0-10, before shuffling resources with fresh legs from the bench - Mark Oldfield on for Conor Garland, Cartwright moving into the second-row with Oldfield at No.8.
Northwich then enjoyed their most fruitful period of the match with two tries in 10 minutes. The first came from Zak Richardson at close range from a tap penalty, Douglas holding initially but creaking as phases passed and eventually conceding a 52nd-minute ruck penalty and 7-10.
Two missed penalties followed from Northwich kicker Harry Naylor, who had the distance but not the direction, and the constant pressure told when winger Tom Husband dotted down in the corner as Douglas ran out of defenders. The try went unconverted, but Northwich led 12-10.
Douglas drew on their season-long experience of strong second-half showings to claw their way back. With Josh Duncan pinning Northwich down, Douglas turned the screw with Dutnall and Oldfield proving a handful in the loose, and Harry Hewson’s regal midfield break was stopped short of the tryline as momentum gathered.
Douglas regained the lead with 15 minutes remaining as Robson punished Northwich handling in the ruck, coolly slotting the penalty from 35 metres to put Douglas in front 12-13.
Conor Stephens off the bench racked up his personal tackle count and five minutes later came the knockout blow.
Northwich were yellow carded for a dangerous tackle on Dutnall, one serious enough to have Garland return to replace him on safety grounds.
Up stepped Robson to convert from a similar position to his previous penalty and 12-16 with seven minutes left.
Northwich recycled phase after phase to keep coming at Douglas, not easy with the slippery ball, but that same unyielding defence kept the focus to force a Northwich handling error and the final whistle.
Douglas squad: P. Cringle, G. Visagie, O. Carvin, B. Snell (captain), C. Garland, B. Everson, J. Dutnall, H. Cartwright, N. Robson, J. Duncan, K. Martin, J. Ross, H. Hewson, C. Dentith, J. Cope, C. Stephens, W. Hewson, M. Oldfield.
TONY WILSON-SPRATT