Isle of Man rugby player Patreece Bell made another appearance for Sale Sharks at the weekend.
Less than 14 days after making his debut for the Salford-based side against Newcastle Falcons, the former Castle Rushen High School and Southern Nomads player was back in action as he faced Exeter Chiefs in the same Premiership Rugby Cup competition on Saturday.
Unfortunately it proved to be a tough afternoon for the Manchester outfit, with Chiefs scoring four first-half tries on their way to claiming a 50-14 victory at Sandy Park.
Former Buchan pupil Bevan Rodd was not in the squad against Exeter, having come off the bench to score a try during the previous game against the Falcons.
Sale Sharks are next in action when they travel to face Newcastle Falcons again on Friday, March 21, this time in the Gallagher English Premiership.