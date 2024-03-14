Port St Mary’s Patreece Bell has been named on the bench for Ireland’s final match of the Under-20 Six Nations.
The Irish face Scotland in Cork on Friday evening very much still in the title hunt.
Last weekend the former Southern Nomads junior picked up his third cap of the campaign as a second-half substitute during his side’s dramatic 32-32 tie with England in path.
The draw ended Ireland’s pursuit of a third successive U20 Six Nations Grand Slam but Richie Murphy’s squad may have the chance to secure the championship.
England are one point ahead at the top of the standings and have a better points differential (17 ahead) but Mark Mapletoft’s side have to travel to France this weekend.