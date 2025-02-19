Isle of Man rugby player Patreece Bell made his first team debut for Sale Sharks last weekend.
The former Castle Rushen High School and Southern Nomads player made his competitive bow for the Greater Manchester outfit in the match against Newcastle Falcons in the Premiership Rugby Cup on Sunday.
Bell, along with fellow islanders Harry Thompson and Aaron Pope, joined the club’s under-18s squad for the 2020-21 season before signing full-time contracts in 2022.
Thompson made his Sharks debut when he was 18 against Newcastle Falcons in the Premiership Cup and his full Gallagher Premiership debut against Exeter in 2023.
Since then, Thompson has made 16 first team appearance for the Salford side.
Having previously represented Ireland in the Under-20 Six Nations last year, Sunday’s clash marked Bell’s maiden first team appearance, playing the first half an hour as his side claimed a dramatic win.
Bell started in the front row alongside fellow newcomer Ross Harrison, before the latter was replaced by former Buchan student Bevan Rodd and Bell made way for England cap Asher Opoku-Fordjour
The reigning Isle of Man Sportsman of the Year, Rodd made an immediate impact off the bench as he powered over for a try within minutes of entering the fray at the Salford Community Stadium.
A back-and-forth contest ensued, with the lead changing hands several times before Ben Bamber dived over in the 81st minute to snatch a dramatic last-gasp victory for Sharks to put them through to the quarter-finals where they will face Exeter Chiefs next month.