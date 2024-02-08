Port St Mary’s Patreece Bell has been called up for the Ireland squad for this weekend’s Under-20s Six Nations clash with Italy.
The former Southern Nomads junior is named on the bench for Richie Murphy’s side for Friday evening’s encounter in Cork, which kicks off at 7.15pm.
London-born Bell, who plays for Sale Sharks after signing for the Cheshire club’s academy when based in the island, is set to make his debut for the Irish after switching allegiance from England, having been previously capped for them at under-18 level.
The 19-year-old tighthead prop wasn’t selected for last week’s bonus-point victory in France in the competition’s opening round, but has made the match-day 23 this time around.
Talking about his initial call-up to the Irish training squad, the former Castle Rushen pupil said: ‘It’s a big honour for me to be involved in this year’s squad. I’ve always dreamt of an opportunity like this, so I am going to make the most of the experience with the team.