Vagabonds Rugby Club men’s team head to Dukinfield this weekend for their penultimate away trip of the season, but perhaps also their last realistic chance of picking up some points in Counties Three ADM Lancashire/Cheshire.
Dukinfield sit just above the Manx side in the league standings with a record of five wins from 18 outings.
Vagas can’t catch them in the table but, with three wins from 19 outings, their playing record isn’t too dissimilar and of course the Manx side won the Ballafletcher leg 29-15 last month.
Thankfully there was no news of any additional injuries last weekend, but the away trip means it is likely that some of the remaining squad won’t be able to make it.
While they lost last week against Ashton-Under-Lyne in Greater Manchester, the Manx outfit did manage to score two tries via Matt Rockwell and Ollie Howard, and the ability to score even when under the cosh is a green shoot that’s worth cultivating.
After this, the remaining two games are against fifth place Colne & Nelson and promotion chasers De La Salle.
Dukinfield away is a difficult place to win, but if Vagas can recover some of those injured bodies, there’s no reason why they can’t pick up some points from this trip.
Nomads and Ramsey clash in Shield double header
This Saturday’s game between Southern Nomads and Ramsey RUFC was initially scheduled as a Manx Shield tie.
But with available weeks starting to look scare, both clubs have agreed that the result will stand for their Manx Cup tie as well.
Ramsey have won all the competitive meets so far this season, although Nomads did nick a result in a January friendly.
With much riding on this match, it is likely that both sides will be at full strength and picking a potential winner from the contest is going to be tricky.
The northerners have the recent pedigree and some exciting young players coming through the ranks at Mooragh Park.
Jake Richmond in the centre is a real live wire, Josh Corteen in the back row is powerful and athletic, and Brandon Atchison is a proven try scorer. With this kind of calibre of player, Ramsey must start as favourites.
But Southern Nomads have some talent of their own: Tony Quinn out wide is a proper racing snake given a bit of space, while Will Taisia adds power up the middle and can cover at fullback too, plus the Craine brothers Rob and Mike are constant threats.
This should be a tight game at the Field of Dreams and could go either way. Kick-off is at 2.15pm.
DAVE CHRISTIAN
FIXTURES
Saturday, March 22:
Regional Two North West
Douglas v Winnington Park @ Port-e-Chee ko 2.15pm
Counties Three ADM Lancashire/Cheshire
Dukinfield v Vagabonds @ Dukinfield ko 1pm
Manx Cup/Manx Shield
PDMS Southern Nomads v Ramsey @ Ballakilley Park ko 2.15pm
