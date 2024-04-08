Ramsey took a big step towards rugby’s Manx Cup final with an emphatic 82-0 win against Southern Nomads at a windy Mooragh Park on Saturday afternoon.
Josh Corteen led the Ramsey team on the field and the scoreboard with four tries, while Ramsey rocket Brandon Atchison picked up a hat trick and opposite wing Danny Howard a brace.
There were also individual tries from Adam Dunlop, Josh Leece, Jake Richmond, Nathan Robson and Brayden Roche. Robson also added six conversions.
Southern Nomads face defending champions Douglas this Wednesday in the Manx Cup as the side from the capital make their entry into the competition.
Nomads are effectively out of the running ahead of facing the defending champions who will be gunning for a spot in April 27’s final.
While Douglas remain nailed on favourites for the game and the Cup, a fixture against them is always a great yardstick for a domestic team and the hosts will be looking to produce a good performance against the side who play off island in Regional 2 North West. Kick-off at Ballakilley Park in Port Erin is 6.30pm.
Look ahead to this weekend’s rugby in this week’s Manx Independent - on sale Thursday.