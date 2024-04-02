There is a round of rugby’s Manx Cup at Mooragh Park this weekend when beaten finalists from last year Ramsey host Southern Nomads.
Ramsey drew 10-10 with Vagabonds in their first game, while Nomads lost to Vagas 53-0. The drawn game raises the spectre of points difference coming into the equation, so Ramsey need to beat Nomads by a similar or better margin.
The northerners may be missing a few regulars too. The Kneale twins Stevie and Keiran together with Micheal Flynn and Sam Corlett are all off-island, while skipper Matt Meechan is nursing a shoulder knock and second row Eddie Lord has an ankle issue. This means that Ramsey could be without some of their regular first choices.
Nomads’ strength was evident in their recent defeat of Western Vikings. The half backs are solid and Tony Quinn’s pace out wide was a continuous threat.
With Ramsey at full strength, they would be the obvious favourites but this game could be a lot closer than previous meetings might suggest.
Fixtures
Saturday, April 6:
Regional Two North West
Firwood Waterloo v Douglas @ Waterloo
Counties Four ADM Lancashire/Cheshire
Colne & Nelson v Vagabonds @ Colne & Nelson
Ravenscroft Manx Cup
Ramsey v PDMS Southern Nomads@ Mooragh Park ko 2.15pm
Women's friendly
Vagabonds v Aspull @ Ballafletcher ko tbc
DAVE CHRISTIAN